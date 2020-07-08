AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker said the Bay State won’t start Phase 4 until there is a coronavirus vaccine or treatment.
This is as states like Florida, Texas, and Arizona see a spike in cases after many say they re-opened too soon...
The question is, how will local bars and nightclubs survive without a definite reopening date?
Since March its been a struggle for "Lit Amherst" said owner Reza Rahmani.
He told Western Mass News he owes over $20,000 in rent, $10,000 in liquor license fees, and that doesn’t even include utilities.
"As a business owner, it’s frightening. This entire time in the pandemic has been frightening for us business owners," Rahmani explained.
Rahmani is now asking the state to help him out and feels as though the nightclub and bar industries are being overlooked.
"If the state doesn’t step in, we are not going to be able to open our doors ever again," he explained.
The only way Rahmani could reopen for business is if he turns his nightclub into a restaurant and sells food, but he doesn't think it's a feasible thing to do in Amherst.
"The problem with that is that the restaurant business in Amherst was hurting before the pandemic, and it [has] been hurting for quite a few years," Rahmani noted.
Even so, according to Amherst Town Manager Paul Bockelman, the city is willing to work with businesses in town to re-purpose, so they can reopen under a new normal...until there is a vaccine.
"We respond to what our businesses are seeking, and our local chamber of commerce and business improvement district has been incredibly creative in guiding people, and many of the people, who work for those organizations have restaurants and experience," he said. "So that they can help guide them in what’s realistic and as opposed to something that might not pan out for them."
Other industries under Phase 4 include amusement parks and other large venues.
There is no set timetable when a vaccine or treatment will be available.
