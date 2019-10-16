SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One local charity organization needs your help. They're looking for turkeys ahead of next month to feed neighbors in need for Thanksgiving.
However, today, we found out the non-profit agency isn't even close to their goal, so the Gray House is asking for your help.
"We do have one turkey in our freezer," said Teresa Liberti, executive director of the Gray House.
Liberti told Western Mass News they have just one turkey collected, not even close to what they need for Thanksgiving.
"We hope to have over 600 turkeys coming in and out," Liberti explained.
Six hundred turkey might sound like a lot, but last year, they served over that.
"We last year gave out turkeys and the fixings to 634 families in the community," Liberti noted.
With the holiday quickly approaching, they're asking for your help to ensure everyone enjoys the day
"Letting people enjoy a Thanksgiving meal like all of us do," Liberti said.
Liberti said the need for turkeys has increased 95 percent in four years with more people needing assistance than ever and there's still time to register.
Families in households of three or more who need help this Thanksgiving are eligible if they show proof they're in need of financial assistance. They can register to receive a turkey from October 31 to November 8 at the times you see on your screen.
"We are looking for turkeys and all the fixings that go along with the Thanksgiving meal," Liberti said.
That includes gravy, stuffing, potatoes, and pie crust
Donations can be dropped off weekdays from 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. until November 22 at their Springfield location.
The need is there it is growing every year.
