CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police say catalytic converters are being stolen and sold for money in western Mass.
Today, Bob "the bike guy" Charland, who is known for his work fixing up bikes to donate to kids with Pedal Thru Youth, is speaking out after that crucial part was stolen from his truck that he uses to transport bikes.
Now, he says he is not sure if he will be able to afford to fix it.
"It's very disheartening to see, especially with what my organization does for the community," Charland tells us.
Pedal Thru Youth has donated countless bikes to kids across western Mass.
Bob, the founder of the organization, discovered Saturday a crucial part of one of his trucks was stolen.
"They not only smashed the windows out with a brick, they got underneath and cut the catalytic converters out in not just my business, the local business next door. Last week, it was the Boys and Girls Club vans got their catalytic converters cut out," stated Charland.
Charland tells Western Mass News this was a donated truck that he uses to transport bikes.
So what is a catalytic converter? Charland explains.
"On the exhaust, you have your motor and then it comes down to the catalytic converter first and then into the mufflers, and it cleans the emissions and, unfortunately, it's one of the more expensive parts of the exhaust. They can range from a couple hundred dollars up to thousands of dollars and some vehicles have four of them on it," says Charland.
These car parts come with a hefty price tag if it's sold at a junk yard.
"The price of rhodium in catalytic converters is sky rocketing. People are just taking them," explained Charland.
He explains, since Pedal Thru Youth is a nonprofit with not a lot of money coming in, he may not be able to fix the truck.
"I feel those scrap yards should be held accountable, because these people could just bring them there and trade them in," said Charland.
That's something the Chicopee Police Department is hoping for too.
"If you have people coming in bringing lots and lots of catalytic converters, lots of scrap metal like that, it might be wise to question them or even give the police department a call," Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk stated.
Meanwhile, Officer Wilk says officers are keeping an eye out.
"Our officers are aware of it. They're being a little more diligent, especially at night, keeping eyes on neighborhoods, driving around, checking on things," added Wilk.
