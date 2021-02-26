SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local non-profit organization is helping fathers become better parents and better men, targeting the Black community. The organization is called Seeds of a Father.
“I grew up without my biological father, and so I wanted to make sure other children and fathers know the significance of fatherhood," said Seeds of a Father's founder and CEO Kevin Green.
Green told Western Mass News he was inspired to take the emotional pain of not knowing his father while growing up and using it to help others.
“When you’re dealing with especially the African American community, they want to know what it is that you’ve been through, right? So at Seeds of a Father, we say mention it, model it, make it happen. Because you can’t lead where you refuse to go," he said.
One of the things Seeds of a Father does, they encourage reading and education. This includes books that are about Black stories and Black families.
"So I had a grandfather who passed away, who I named the James E. Charles initiative after, and he had a third or fourth-grade education. So I wanted to honor my grandfather by encouraging literacy development," he added.
But Green told Western Mass News the best thing a father can give their kids.
"One of them is called presence over presents," he explained. "When we encourage fathers to give the insurmountable gift that lasts a lifetime, which is their presence.”
For more information about Seeds of a Father and what the organization has to offer, click here.
