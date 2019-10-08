SUNDERLAND, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local non-profit in western Massachusetts is saving the lives of animals and humans.
Heroes, Horses, and Hounds have dedicated their time to rescuing horses and dogs and retraining them to become service animals.
Unwanted dogs and horses have a temporary home at Heroes, Horses and, Hounds. Owner Colleen Campbell said they take in the animals and train them into service animals.
"Our mission is to take really good horses and dogs in bad situations and give them a new life where they have purpose and love and also help someone who has a disability who wants an independent and joyful life," Campbell said.
The non-profit said training these animals to become service animals is never easy
One out of 100 animals become service animals and if they don't pass the certification, they still make great companions
"A lot of them have great personalities, but they might not want to be a working dog or they might not be comfortable out in public," Campbell explained.
In addition to saving two lives at once, they can give those with disabilities a service animal for a less expensive price.
"We have now restructured a way to save people even more while getting a high-quality service dog and we are training the basic tasks like lean and nudge and a lot of the grounding tasks for PTSD veterans and children," Campbell added.
Heroes, Horses, and Hounds also give people a chance to help train their dogs.
"By doing that we can place the dog for $5,000 then they take two or three classes, so they can finish their service dog around $6,000," Campbell said.
Campbell explained how life-changing it is not only for these dogs but also for their new owners.
"Especially with the rescue dogs, people identify with them a little bit more they have these dogs that have come from a bad situation and now have been able to overcome where they started," Campbell said.
Since 2016 Heroes, Horses and Hounds have been able to help out about 25 families by providing them a service animal.
"The dogs just seem to be grateful and are so eager to please and want to love their person and the person is so grateful to have an animal help them through their day," Campbell noted.
Heroes, Horses and Hounds is holding an adoption day for some of their rescue dogs not selected for service training on Sunday in Hadley. For more information on Sunday's event, click here.
