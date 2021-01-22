AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Starting on Friday, under the direction of President Biden, a pause is being placed on deportations.
Western Mass News spoke to a local nonprofit organization about how this will impact immigrant families.
"We’re hoping that families are not separated. We’re hoping that this administration is going to find a way and path for citizenship for all the undocumented immigrants in the country," said Immigrant Protection Project coordinator Javier Luengo-Garrido.
The Department of Homeland Security is putting a 100-day pause on many deportations in the United States. This latest development follows an executive order signed Wednesday by President Joe Biden.
It is hopeful news for people like Lucio Perez, who lives in the sanctuary at First Church Amherst since October of 2017. He's an undocumented worker from Guatemala who was facing deportation under the Trump administration's immigration policies. How this pause could impact him is under review.
Meanwhile, Luengo-Garrido, an Immigrant Protection Project coordinator with the ACLU, told Western Mass News many immigrants, documented and undocumented, have been experiencing a systemic violation of human rights for many years.
"The due process was inexistent and the violation of the right to asylum, the violation of basic liberties," he explained.
He hopes the Biden-Harris administration will continue to push forward immigration reform.
"What we’re looking for here are generations of people who are paying taxes, that are part of our community, that for the last years have lived in deep fear," he added.
During this time, homeland security will also reset its priorities on immigration arrests and detentions.
