HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- When one local nonprofit needed an extra hand providing services through the coronavirus pandemic, they reached out to the community for help.
WestMass ElderCare found that many of their volunteers who are seniors themselves needed to practice social distancing, and when they asked for extra help, the community responded in more ways than one.
WestMass ElderCare in Holyoke serves several communities across the Pioneer Valley providing home-based services for seniors and people with disabilities who have to remain in their homes -- a need that increased due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Normally, we serve about 1,200 seniors and folks with disabilities a day. We're now serving over 1,700 people daily,” said Sarah Aasheim, director of community programs at the nonprofit.
Aasheim told Western Mass News they put a call out to the community asking for help to meet the demand as many volunteers stayed home to take precautionary measures against COVID-19.
“It’s been amazing to witness how the community has responded to our needs,” she said.
Volunteers stepped up to help using provided PPE from WestMass ElderCare to keep deliveries going for those who need it most with the nonprofit’s new contactless delivery system.
“It’s an affirmation. The community really cares, and people will find ways to help,” she said.
It’s not just community members lending a hand. The Holyoke Police Department also responded to the organization's request.
“We got a call yesterday from the Holyoke Police Department. They had organized a drive to drop off goods for seniors,” Aasheim said.
The department triple sanitized to ensure the products are virus free for delivery for goods like detergent, sanitizer and toilet paper.
“They're absolutely safe to be distributed to our seniors and have no risk for contamination,” Aasheim said.
Amadeus Restaurant also joined in.
“They offered a small cheese pizza to any kid in the community who wanted to make cards for seniors and got a free cheese pizza,” she said.
Cards were made to help put a smile on the faces of those seniors and disabled persons who are confined to their homes.
Aasheim said WestMass ElderCare is overwhelmed by the support during a time when kindness is needed more than ever, but the demand is still rising as the pandemic continues to take its toll, and they still need help.
“We're really going to need the community to continue to pitch in,” Aasheim said.
Those interested in helping can visit the WestMass ElderCare website, call 413-538-9020 or email info@wmeldercare.org.
