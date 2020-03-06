Local nurse details the best ways to wipe out coronavirus germs.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With four Springfield Public School employees under self-quarantine after traveling in a high risk area for coronavirus, schools in the district continue to follow a disinfection routine that began at the start of cold and flu season.
"Telling parents to tell your kids to wash your hands is the best effective measure," AFC nurse practitioner Rina Patel tells us.
Rina offers advice to parents wondering how to educate their children about coronavirus, this as the Springfield Public School system announces four employees are currently under self quarantine after traveling to Italy.
While the school works to disinfect surfaces, Western Mass News is getting answers on how long the virus can linger on surfaces.
"We don't know yet. We don't know if using one Clorox wipe will kill the virus or is it dormant for how long on a surface," stated Patel.
She says unlike the flu, that can live on surfaces for twenty-four hours, there is still uncertainty about whether COVID-19 can survive longer, especially considering symptoms can lay dormant inside the human body for up to fourteen days.
"People need to hold tight until they do start doing the research," continued Patel.
And while they work to find answers, Patel says the best thing we can do is keep our areas disinfected.
"The first thing is wash your hands frequently throughout the day, especially if you work in high traffic high public areas and then disinfect your areas with things that are approved," says Patel.
And to know if the products are up to code, Patel says look for the environmental protection agency's seal of approval on the label.
"The Environmental Protection Agency put out a list of effective disinfectants, like Clorox and Lysol. They are basing that on past research when these disinfectants have been showed effective against similar viruses," added Patel.
For more information on products the EPA indicates can help kill coronavirus germs, CLICK HERE
