MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Are you in need of getting a COVID-19 test and can’t leave your home?
Well, a local practitioner is now offering home visits for COVID-19 rapid testing.
Melissa Blackburn, a licensed nurse practitioner in Monson, is now doing at-home COVID-19 rapid testing all across western Massachusetts. She told us she was inspired to do this after seeing the long wait lines at testing sites.
“So it eliminates having to wait in line, eliminates transportation issues, patients who are maybe homebound, any of the barriers to being tested,” Blackburn said.
Blackburn did research on what rapid tests are available. She found two options.
“One was available to purchase to providers. It is called Care Start and the pharmaceutical rep I contacted over this past weekend through Medec got back right in touch with me and was able to ship overnight the Care Start rapid COVID antigen test,” Blackburn noted.
The test is administered through a nasal swab and results are ready within 10 minutes.
“The accuracy of the test false negatives is zero percent and false positives is only 12 percent,” Blackburn added.
Residents are asked to provide insurance when receiving the test.
“So I bill the insurance, so there is no cost to the patient. The test is billed through insurance and I have a billing company that takes care of that,” Blackburn noted.
Since receiving the first 20 test kits on Tuesday, Blackburn told Western Mass News the response to her home testing offer has been overwhelming.
“The phone is just ringing off the hook with people that just want to have this done right there on their home,” Blackburn said.
Blackburn said you can schedule an appointment by emailing or calling her office line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.