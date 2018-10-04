AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In western Massachusetts, police officers are saddened, but not shocked, about this news out of South Carolina.
They said there is no ordinary day on the job and any situation could escalate.
The police profession is a brotherhood and when a police officer is injured or killed on the job, all officers across the country feel that pain and today, they again have to mourn a fallen officer.
Seven law enforcement officers were shot, one fatally, in a stand off in Florence, SC on Wednesday.
Today, local officers reflect on just how dangerous this job can be.
"It's that way in our job. Things seem to be going along fairly normally and it's just a normal day in our lives and suddenly, they spiral out of control," said Agawam Police Chief Eric Gillis.
According to authorities the suspect in South Carolina, 74-year-old Frederick Hopkins baracaded himself in his home with children for hours while engaged in the stand-off.
The officer that was killed was identified as 30 year Florence Police Officer Terrance Carraway. The six other officers are recovering in the hospital.
Gillis told Western Mass News that these ambush-type attacks are getting more common.
"I think it's a sad comment on our times, that we have to talk about this with such regularity. Years ago, you would hear about one officer getting shot, but now, it's multiple officers who are shot or killed in a single event, ambush-type of attacks," Gillis added.
Other police departments agree. It's happening too often.
"It's extremely difficult when an officer is killed for just being an officer, because again, it's just a job that we do," said Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.