SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One man died after a fatal accident on the 600 block of State Street in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.
“They always ride on the bikes loud, do tricks or whatever. It’s not gonna change, you’ll see it again next year,” Michelle Alvarez told us. She was at work when the male pedestrian was struck.
Police told Western Mass News that the driver stayed on scene and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
State Representative Bud Williams said street racing was the cause of Wednesday’s deadly crash. He's now pushing for new measures to end the crime, which he said happens far too often in Springfield.
“This is not an isolated incident. They do this routinely on a daily basis, and we got to put a stop to it. Enough is enough,” Williams told Western Mass News.
Eyewitnesses said the victim was riding his bike down State Street when he was struck by the vehicle. They later provided us with pictures of the aftermath.
“The black car was totally damaged -- screens, windshields,” said Alvarez.
She said she had to escort shocked customers out the door as police arrived at the scene around 12:30 p.m.
“They were also in shock. We had to tell them that they had to go,” She informed us. “We were closed for at least an hour, hour and a half.”
Williams called on other Springfield officials to step up and take action as soon as possible in light of this tragedy.
“I'm gonna reach out to Chris Cignoli, DPW, talk with the Mayor’s office. We will have some kind of a press conference event on site, and we gotta come up with a plan,” Williams said. “It's at a point our people are really nervous and really frightened to actually drive up and down the street. You see it, we all see it, so we have to really get this some attention.”
The Hampden District Attorney’s office has taken on the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.