SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – The NFL’s biggest game of the year is less than two weeks away, which will mean billions of dollars in revenue in sports betting where that's allowed. However, western Massachusetts residents will have to wait another year before trying their hand here in the Bay State.
It’s been over three years since the U.S. Supreme Court legalized sports gambling, and now, it is legal in more than half of the states.
Western Mass News checked in with one local legislator about his push to open up the sportsbooks here in the Commonwealth.
“At a certain point, we can’t build walls around ourselves,” said Massachusetts State Senator Eric Lesser. “This issue has kind of come and gone, I think, and it’s time for Massachusetts to legalize professional sports betting.”
Senator Lesser, who recently announced his campaign for lieutenant governor, is backing a bill that would legalize professional sports gambling in Massachusetts.
Connecticut, Rhode island, New Hampshire, and New York are among the 30 states which passed legislation allowing it. So, where does the Bay State stand?
“Our hope is that we can get this done and get this reconciled sooner rather than later, but unfortunately, at this time, there’s not a tight timeline on it,” said Senator Lesser.
The American Gaming Association estimated that over $4 billion was placed on last year’s Super Bowl. South of the border, Connecticut reported collecting $1.7 million from the first month of legal wagers.
We also spoke with Bill Stetson, the owner of the Rumbleseat Bar and Grille, who has watched the progress of several different bills at the statehouse.
“It just matters whether the people that make the final decision and final vote leave out the 20,000 small businesses, mostly family owned, and cater to 3 casinos,” Stetson said.
He is one of over a hundred restaurant and bar owners who endorsed a sports wagering bill introduced by State Senator Adam Gomez from Springfield that would allow customers to place bets at kiosks stationed at his bar which would be key, especially after COVID has hurt business.
“Just like we give the casinos the opportunity to have Keno and lottery, we should have the opportunity to have sports gambling,” Stetson added.
He called on Senator Lesser and other local leaders to make sure everyone has an opportunity to share a piece of the pie.
“One of the purposes of slowing this down is to try to bring all the stakeholders together and try to make sure, as much as possible, we’re including those local voices,” Senator Lesser told us.
The Senator added that he is pushing for sports gambling to be legalized in Massachusetts by the end of 2022.
It is worth noting his bill, as well as one proposed by Governor Baker, would only allow bets to be placed on professional sports, and not on the college level.
