WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are strong words from Governor Charlie Baker on Friday about the potential for reopening businesses in Massachusetts.
Baker’s remarks come one day after Connecticut's governor announced plans to start allowing some business in that state to start reopening on May 20.
Some local officials are worried that people in communities that border Connecticut will be crossing state lines, now that Baker is making it clear that he doesn't see Massachusetts reopening anytime soon.
“We’re gonna have people going all over the place,” said West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt.
Connecticut officials announced on Thursday the first phase of their reopening plan to begin on May 20:
- Opening outdoor areas of restaurants
- Remaining retail
- Non-essential offices
- Hair and nail salons
- Outdoor sections of museums and zoos
- Outdoor recreation
- University research programs
However, on Friday, Baker had strong words about businesses in Massachusetts reopening.
“The guidance on this one is really clear and until we see that plateau start to move in the right direction, and it has moved a little bit in the right direction, we could...by reopening, we could actually create another fire and dealing with this thing all over again, at some point, shortly down the road,” Baker explained.
Reichelt, whose town is just a 15 minute drive to Enfield, CT, told Western Mass News over Facetime that officials have already been seeing residents heading to Connecticut for their open golf courses.
“They're mingling more with folks outside of our community and then coming back to our community, whereas if they're mingling in our community, at least it’s staying in our community," Reichelt said.
Soon, with more than just golf courses to attract cabin fever visitors, Reichelt said people are going to flock to open businesses out of state.
“We want to do as much as we can to support our businesses here in our hometown and I think the residents do as well, but at the same time, if 10 minutes down the road, they can go to another salon or another store then they can otherwise do here, they’re going to do that," Reichelt added.
With Connecticut's announcement on Thursday, Reichelt said he’s hoping for more concrete details from state officials on Massachusetts reopening plan.
"It may not happen on May 20. It may happen on the 22nd, but I think we should mimic what openings are happening in other states as well, but I definitely think we need to have more word of what’s going on," Reichelt said.
However, Baker said the timing for Massachusetts is most important.
“When we reopen, we want to do it based on the right data, at the right time, with the right mechanisms in place to monitor this, so we only have to do this once,” Baker added.
