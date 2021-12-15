SOUTH HADLEY (WGGB/WSHM) – Discussions about indoor mask mandates have started up again in communities around western Massachusetts. Governor Baker weighed in earlier this week, leaving the decision to local leaders.
"There are no plans to bring back the statewide mask mandate," Governor Baker said Monday.
The Governor ruled out state-mandated face coverings when asked earlier this week as COVID-19 case numbers continue to climb. He said that it will be up to each individual town or city to decide.
Western Mass News checked in with local communities and found that there are currently indoor mask mandates in Greenfield, Northampton, Easthampton, Amherst, and Hadley.
Tuesday night, the South Hadley Board of Health and Selectboard opened a discussion on re-implementing mandatory face coverings.
“I think our job as a selectboard, as a government, is to keep people safe,” said one selectboard member. “100 percent, it is our primary responsibility as government is to make sure our residents are safe.”
Another member questioned the move.
”I am not convinced we would have the ability to enforce a town-wide mask mandate for businesses and also support those businesses,” said the selectboardsman.
Others had different views, saying, “Why would it be a hard lift? I guess now when they were doing it for month after month after month after month…. I think it was because we were under a state of emergency, it was a little easier then. We are no longer under a state of emergency.”
The South Hadley Board of Health ended up voting to draft a mask mandate and scheduled a public hearing for December 21st at 6 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Westfield Board of Health also discussed the issue Wednesday night.
Northampton’s Board of Health plans to revisit its indoor mask mandate at a meeting Thursday.
