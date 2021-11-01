HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We are just one day away from election day and several western Massachusetts communities will be voting for their next mayor, including Holyoke.
Tuesday marks election day with 61 communities in the Bay State hosting municipal elections. Many of those in western Massachusetts have mayoral candidates on the ballot.
In Holyoke, two candidates will square-off to become the newest leader of the Paper City. Michael Sullivan and Joshua Garcia will go head-to-head and with no incumbent mayor seeking re-election, city officials are expecting a large turnout at the polls.
“It will be bigger than the preliminary election. For that, we saw on 19 percent voter turnout, but this election, we are anticipating between the 35 and 40 percent turnout, so probably about double what we saw in September,” said Holyoke City Clerk Brenna Murphy McGee.
Holyoke currently has 10 polling locations across the city and safety remains top priority for both voters and poll workers.
“We are going to ask that all of our pool workers wear masks and that voters to wear masks as well. No one will be turned away if they don’t have a mask, but the state is recommending that everyone wear a mask when they come into the building locations, especially poll workers,” Murphy McGee added.
The city first tested out its 15 new voting machines during the September primaries and Murphy McGee told Western Mass News that she hopes Tuesday’s election goes just as smoothly.
“We had training for all of our poll workers and our wardens, so everyone seems to feel comfortable using them in September and it was a good election to start just because it was a little bit slower,” Murphy McGee explained.
Early voting and mail-in voting was offered for all municipal elections in the state, which Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin said has led to a higher turnout in communities.
“Obviously, we are hopeful of a good turnout. We have worked very closely with the local election officials around the state to make sure that the vote-by-mail process went forward as smoothly as possible,” Galvin explained.
