SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The FBI is warning of plans for armed protests across the nation beginning this week and leading up to the presidential inauguration.
The FBI said armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitol buildings. Local state leaders said no violent protesters will be tolerated.
The FBI released a statement, saying they are aware of plans for armed protests in all 50 state capitol sites on, before, or after the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
Western Mass News reached out to the FBI Boston division. They said they are “not in possession of any intelligence indicating any planned, armed protests at the four state capitols in their area of responsibility (Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island) from January 17-20, 2021.”
Massachusetts State Police said in part, “MSP are aware of many general statements that have been made online regarding potential protest activity, including one posting calling for ‘peaceful armed protest’ in all 50 state capitols that was the basis for an FBI bulletin. Today we are aware of no specific threat to government venues or to public safety generally in Massachusetts.“
State Senator Eric lesser said while people have the right to peacefully protest there are limits.
"Frankly, I think any open display of weapons is far beyond what a civilized conversation about politics should be about, in this country, and frankly in our state, in Massachusetts that will not be tolerated," Lesser said.
State Senator John Velis said the whole world is now watching after the events on Capitol Hill last Wednesday.
“The ones that are laughing harder than everybody are our adversaries out there in the world; there couldn’t be a worse showcase to the world than what happened,” Velis said.
He said the First Amendment will not protect people who are anything but peaceful.
“Anybody who goes beyond that and enters the realm of a violent protest should be arrested and should be prosecuted,” Velis said. “There’s absolutely no place for that.”
Local military expert Gary Lefort said the timing of these potential protests is not a coincidence with talks about impeaching President Trump.
“If, in fact, they do pass the articles this Wednesday, or they delay it for a future date, that is not going to help. That is just going to intensify the current situation we have on hand,” Lefort said.
Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said there is no evidence anything is being planned in the city.
