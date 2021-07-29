SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- President Joe Biden is calling on states, cities, and towns around the country to pay people for getting a COVID shot. Many incentive programs are already in place.

"Today, I'm calling states and local governments to use funding they have received including from the American Rescue Plan, to give 100 dollars to anyone who gets fully vaccinated," said President Biden.

Western Mass News is getting answers from state officials if they think those who are unvaccinated will go out to get a shot.

Getting 100 dollars for a COVID shot could be enticing. We spoke to one person who would love that extra money, but will 100 dollars change the mind of those who are hesitant about getting the vaccine?

“If I wasn't vaccinated yet, and I could get the 100 dollars for getting vaccinated. Heck yeah,” said Lindsey Gaouette, a South Hadley resident.

The thought some could have after hearing president Joe Biden’s suggestion on giving out 100 dollars. But, what if you already got the vaccine? Biden addressed that Thursday evening.

“I know that paying people to get vaccinated, might sound unfair to folks who've gotten vaccinated already. But here's the deal. If incentives help us beat this virus, I think we should use them,” said President Biden.

Massachusetts already has vaccine incentives. As the Vaxmillions winners were announced Thursday morning, State Senator Eric Lesser told Western Mass News that based on incentive efforts already, he does not think 100 dollars will make vaccination rates go up.

"Life as we know it has been shut down for a year and a half. And everything about society has been upturned and that hasn't convinced people to get the vaccine. So I am skeptical 100 is going to do the trick," said Sen. Lesser.

State Representative Orlando Ramos is unsure how 100 dollars could help. He believes telling people what the vaccine is about is key.

"I am not certain it will lead to the type of numbers that we're looking for right? I think that the one thing we need to focus on is education. And we need to continue to educate people as to the benefits of the vaccine," said Rep. Ramos.

Senator Lesser added he believes the way to get people to get vaccinated is to have local leaders go out into the community and talk to people about the vaccine.