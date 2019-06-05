CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Florida school resource officer slammed for his response to the Parkland school shooting is now facing felony charges.
Scot Peterson had a bond hearing Wednesday. He was booked into Broward County Jail and a judge upheld his $102,000 bail.
The former sheriff's deputy has been charged with 11 counts, including child neglect, negligence, and perjury in the wake of last year's shooting that left 17 people dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Local police and school officials are sharing their thoughts tonight on the criminal charges against Peterson.
Both put an emphasis on the training school resources officers go through.
Administrators at Chicopee Public Schools told us a school resource officer serves one of the most important roles in their school buildings.
They train constantly throughout the year with the police department to make sure what happened in Florida doesn't happen here.
Siuxteen months later and the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL is still on everyone's minds - especially school administrators and police officers.
"Ultimately, you are a police officer in the school. You are in charge of the safety and security of all the students in that building," said Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk.
This week, former sheriff's deputy and SRO Scot Peterson was charged for his response to the school shooting.
Footage showed Peterson taking position outside a Stoneman Douglas high school building, while a gunman was inside firing at students and staff.
Seventeen people were killed.
Today, Peterson was charged with 11 counts including felony child neglect.
"Based on today's training and policies on active shooters and what the response is, if somebody is running away from the scene instead of addressing the immediate threat, I can see where there'd be an immediate issue," Wilk said.
Wilk spent five years as a school resource officer. He told Western Mass News it is their responsibility to face any threat or problem at the school.
"You have to do what's right. You know inside of you what you need to do, especially if you're a trained police officer, especially if you're working in a school. You know the situation can happen. You know what you have to do. You have to act and take care of it," Wilk explained.
Alvin Morton is the assistant superintendent for student support services at Chicopee Public Schools. He said tragedies like Parkland, FL, Sandy Hook, and Columbine are why they constantly train with their officers.
"Obviously, everybody is going to have a different type of response in those situations, but I think that's why they train as police officers. Also, they train with us and our staff members when it comes to lockdowns and our emergency preparedness procedures. I think the more we train, the more we drill, it's like their training takes over in those situations," Morton said.
Chicopee Public Schools said they've also recently ramped up their training and safety procedures. They're now part of the State Police training for enhanced lockdowns.
