HOLYOKE/SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Schools in Massachusetts will remain closed through the end of the school year.
Governor Charlie Baker made that announcement at his COVID-19 briefing.
Western Mass News checked in with two local school districts to see how they will be handling the change.
Both the Holyoke mayor and the superintendent for Springfield Public Schools agree that the governor made the right decision to close the schools to stop the spread of coronavirus.
What does that mean for seniors who would normally walk across the graduation stage and get dressed up for prom?
"It’s a tough time for students and our teachers. I know students miss their friends and students miss their teachers," said Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse.
Mayor Morse expressing his sympathies for students who won't be returning to classrooms for the rest of the school year.
With the new order, students will continue to learn remotely.
"It’s an emotional and difficult time for most folks, but I’m happy here at Holyoke we can provide 1,500 for students, who don’t have them - as well as provide six months of free internet for students," Morse noted.
Morse said learning is the top priority for Holyoke Public Schools, but with schools closed, he said the city is looking for ways to still celebrate seniors' accomplishments.
The district is planning to hold a traditional prom and graduation ceremony - it's just not clear when.
"We have committed to the seniors that when it is safe to do so that we would hold those of us in the future. We are just not exactly sure when it will be. In the meantime, [we'll] do our best to replicate the importance and special nature of those events electronically," Morse said.
Western Mass News spoke with the Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Dan Warwayck over the phone about how they are handling remote learning.
"We invested about five years ago I want to run with our computer technology, so we have laptops for all the students. We can send laptops home. We have already distributed 17,000 laptops so that many students have them. We’ve also worked with families and relatives to connectivity," Warwayck explained.
Warwayck said students are disappointed about not being able to head back to school, but he thinks its an opportunity for parents to help their kids grow.
"I think it’s just having a conversation and then structuring some time for the kids. They’re still going to have teachers reaching out to them and staff reaching out to them [who are] try to provide work and feedback so that they can continue to make the academic progress," Warwayck said.
For Springfield - the school district said they are still looking into how to move forward with prom and graduation.
