SPRINGFIELD, MA(WGGB/WSHM)--The local Families Against Violence organization held a Pre-Mother's Day event Thursday to support mothers who have lost loved ones to gun violence.
This event also called attention to the many recent shootings here in the city.
Sponsored by the Bay Area Neighborhood Council, the first-ever Mother’s Day event supports families who have lost loved ones to gun violence.
President Francena Brown told Western Mass news there are too many local mothers that experience pain on Mother’s Day.
“My son was murdered in 2006, so we have other mothers and families here whose loved ones were also murdered so it’s very important that we try to all come together and just try to stop the violence, it’s devastating that we still have to go through and keep reliving the same old trauma throughout our lives this pain doesn’t go away so every Mother’s Day or holiday or Birthday we still have to keep reliving the pain,” Brown said.
Brown said roses and care packages were given out to moms and families Thursday.
Brown said the organization works to offer counseling and help to families who are grieving, but also offers help to kids on the streets and provides them with job opportunities.
Brown said anyone in need of help can reach out to the organization.
