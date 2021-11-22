SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Unsolved murder cases are never forgotten by the families of the victims. Now, one Springfield resident is bringing the community together to get murder cases in Springfield solved.
“I seen my son laying in the street and it’s a memory I can’t erase,” said Juanita Batchelor, founder of Mother Overlooked Reaching Out Empowerment (M.O.R.E.).
Batchelor’s son, Darrell Lee Jenkins Jr., died a victim of gun violence in 2014. This tragedy inspired her to start the M.O.R.E. program to help families going through a similar situation.
“They were all outside and some people came by and started shooting in the crowd and my son was hit,” Batchelor noted.
Batchelor's son, Darrell, is just one of many unsolved cases in the Springfield area. Western Mass News spoke with Minister Charles Stokes, who is a member of M.O.R.E. He explained how this is becoming a growing problem in our area.
“Since 2017, there have been 40 unsolved homicides of African-American citizens and Puerto Rican-American citizens here in this city, in the Forest Park area and Mason Square area,” Stokes explained.
As the initiative grows, Batchelor has big plans to expand M.O.R.E.
“We're hoping to get a bigger building and we’re trying to name it the Darrell Jenkins Jr. Families of Homicide Center,” Batchelor added.
She has received help from the state, but hopes for more to be done in the future.
“I work with the D.A. who just gave me funding for my M.O.R.E. for Youth organization to help out with young kids who lost…my son had two daughters, so we started a M.O.R.E. for Youth group for the kids who lost their loved one’s parents or guardians…and he just gave me a grant for $3,000 for that program. We appreciate this, but at the same time, the families still want closure, and they want justice for their loved ones,” Batchelor explained.
She told us how the community can help solve these cold cases just like her sons.
“We all need to come together and, umm, really work on this problem of gun violence. It’s really a community issue. We need to figure out ways to get these young men - the root causes of the gun violence - but also getting closure for the families of the gun violence because we deserve justice for our loved ones,” Batchelor said.
