SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- For those who don't have a face covering, now is the time to get it.
Beginning Wednesday, Gov. Baker is ordering everyone in the state to wear face coverings in public places where social distancing isn’t possible.
“I think it's extremely important. I think it's more about others than yourself because even myself being younger, you don't think that it's going to do much to myself, but it's others," said Dan Mulcahy, labor-management representative for Sheet Metal Workers in Springfield.
Mulcahy and other volunteers have been making masks for weeks now, donating to millions not only here in western Massachusetts, but across the nation.
"We've had over 20,000 orders,” Mulcahy said.
They have distributed over 14.5 million masks, and Mulcahy said he was amazed to see the turnout.
“We just thought that this was going to be somewhat of a slower process, and we come to find out the orders are coming in every day, and it's nonstop,” he said.
These face masks are not ordinary face masks. Aluminum metal strips are placed into the nose part of the mask so people can bend it to fit their face.
“Not only do you not have air escaping, it does give you a little more protection that way you're covered from others as well," Mulcahy said.
These masks are not only donated to hospitals, first responders, and essential workers, but also to those who are at home making masks too.
“We're looking for people donating their time, making these masks and donating them to the right people," he said.
Mulcahy said during these times, it can truly benefit everyone.
“Out in public, going to the grocery store, something typical to that, having a metal strip in the homemade mask, I believe is a little better than the standard."
He only has one rule.
“We don't donate it to anybody that is trying to sell these products,” he said.
