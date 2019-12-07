SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Colony Care at Home in Springfield is bringing Christmas joy to elderly residents throughout western Mass.
They plan on giving out over 500 holiday stockings to their homecare clients and residents of Mason Wright Senior Living.
Volunteers came in and formed an elf assembly line in order to help get all 600 stockings stocked and ready for delivery.
"Everyone seems to think about the children and the kids in need and that’s very important, but people forget about the elders," Debbie Maxton, Agency Director for Colony Care at Home, tells us.
Saturday morning at the Mason Wright Complex looked a lot like Santa’s workshop with Christmas presents all over.
About a dozen happy volunteer elves worked to make sure all 600 stockings were filled and ready to go.
Colony Care at Home are doing their part to make sure their homecare clients and residents of Mason Wright Senior Living are being thought of this Christmas.
"It’s letting them know that someone is thinking about them and the responses we’ve gotten is tremendous," says Maxton.
Each stocking is full of items, like pot holders, flashlights, batteries, word searches, toiletries, and other items that their elderly residents need.
"Our memory impaired people will hold stuffed animals. We’ve had the residents over at Mason Wright. They have tears in their eyes, 'No one thinks of me at Christmas. I haven’t had a stocking in seventy years'," stated Maxton.
Now in it’s fourth year of the program, Debbie tells Western Mass News that every year it gets bigger and bigger, and there’s always more stockings to fill.
"It was much smaller and now it’s 600 so we needed some elves," added Maxton.
Christmas may be a few weeks away, but the organizers say that all those stockings will be ready and delivered by Christmas morning.
