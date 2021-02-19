SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Due to the pandemic, this past year has brought about changes in nearly everything, and that includes non-profits.
But one local organization found a unique approach to help those in need. Western Mass News got a look at how Friends of the Homeless is succeeding in a new way.
“So we’re getting precisely what we need when we need it,” Clinical and Support Options Associate Vice President of Marketing and Development Geoffrey Oldmixon said.
Friends of the Homeless in Springfield is no stranger to facing challenges. So when the pandemic hit, they knew they had to find a new way to collect goods.
“And with the pandemic now we don’t collect drop-off donations at all. And so the question was how can we get clothing and get goods that we need for our shelter guests and other clients without having this drop-off, store, and sort procedure,” Oldmixon explained.
The answer, Oldmixon said, came from community outreach.
It's called targeted donations. Instead of waiting to see what people donate and hoping it was something they needed, they now put out the call for specific or targeted items.
It's a system that's not only proved successful during the pandemic but also safe and more efficient.
“So they came up with the idea, what if I created a drive, what do you need? Let me, with my social circle, get as many new socks or as many new gloves. And that’s what sort of shifted us to this newer model,” Oldmixon said.
Baelfire Stone is a local non-profit organization that's taken to this new approach, having assisted Friends of the Homeless for two years now.
“We’re most partnered with FOH, donating and working together on things that we can provide for the people here in our community, to make sure that they are safe, they are fed, shelter is provided, clothes on their backs, and food,” Baelfire Stone Creator Dashay Miles said.
Miles volunteers her time and works to organize these targeted donation drives.
“Recently we have donated over 40 turkeys to families to feed for the holiday. For the spring, we are donating sneakers for the homeless, a new pair of sneakers. With winter passing through, everyone has a beat-up pair of shoes, so it’s time for a fresh pair. We’re going to be donating new sneakers,” Miles said.
Friends of the Homeless is always looking for more of the community to get involved. If you are interested in organizing targeted donation drives email volunteer@csoinc.org.
If you are interested in donating sneakers for Miles’ drive or donating to other Baelfire Stone drives email baelfire.stone@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page.
