LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One local organization has been working tirelessly to feed families in western Massachusetts.
Today, volunteers from Rachel's Table gathered at Big Y in Longmeadow to help distribute hundreds of turkey dinners to local agencies.
It's the season of giving thanks and for some that means giving back to the community.
"We just want to make Thanksgiving a little bit easier for people who are in need," said Sarah Maniaci with Rachel's Table.
Volunteers from Rachel's Table and Sweat Power Yoga in East Longmeadow collected money to help feed families in need across western Massachusetts.
On Friday, they came together at Big Y in Longmeadow to organize and deliver those turkey dinners to 14 hungry and homeless agencies.
"It consists of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, pies, everything," Maniaci added.
Rachel's Table said $25 is actually feed a family of four a large Thanksgiving dinner.
So far, the organization will be feeding 500 families, but they are hoping to reach their goal of 550.
"We fully expect to exceed our goal of the 550 and we are still accepting donations. Go to rachelstable.com," Maniaci said.
One volunteer, Sarah Yaffe, told Western Mass News she has been giving back with Rachel's Table for over 20 years. The Thanksgiving dinner fund at Rachel's Table started with her cousin and she's continuing to carry on the Thanksgiving tradition.
"A little over 10 years ago, she saw the need that people were going without turkey dinners, so she started a Thanksgiving fund," Yaffe noted.
Both organizers and volunteers said this time of year is even more important to make sure the community comes together to take care of those who are less fortunate.
