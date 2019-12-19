SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A woman in Springfield, homeless and living on the streets for a decade, is now getting ready to move into a place of her own.
“I got a suitcase for my eighteenth birthday. Said, 'Get out of my house',” Springfield resident Amanda Walmlsey tells us.
It’s been ten years since Amanda Walmlsey has had a place to call home.
“I stayed in abandoned buildings, in the streets, cars, parks, tents, friends’ house, couches, hallways," explained Walmlsey.
Without a home and raising two children, Walmlsey says it was not the life she anticipated.
“I’m still fighting for my kids right now. My son I don’t have a relationship since he was, like, two, because I’ve always been homeless.”
Walmlsey tells Western Mass News there’s only one thing on her mind allowing her to make it this far.
"Surviving everything. Wow, I never think about it," stated Walmlsey.
Lately, Walmlsey has been getting by working at Springfield’s Primos Pizza and living temporarily with her best friend.
“When I met her, I was actually homeless at the time too. I didn’t have this apartment. I didn’t have nothing what I have right now, so I’ve came up. I’m not going to leave her behind too," local resident Jay Rodriguez says.
But in October, everything changed.
Walmlsey met a stranger on a local corner who would give her the hope she’s been desperately searching for.
“Walking down the street. My friend she was like, 'Hey, come here', and she introduced me to Erika," said Walmsley.
Erika Hensel, a case manager at Springfield’s Friends of the Homeless, is the woman who turned Walmlsey's life around.
“I think she called my name and said, 'Oh, are you Erika?', and she kind of explained her story and I told her I can help," stated Hensel.
“Bring me this. Bring me that. I signed up for this. I signed up for that. Just nothing but good news," says Walmlsey.
And thanks to the help she received from Hensel, Walmlsey is now getting ready to move into a place she can finally call home.
“[How much of a burden is lifted off?] A lot. It’s like I got hope, because with stability, my child comes home and it’s what I want the most," added Walmlsey.
