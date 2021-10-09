SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Saturday morning, the organization Just Love held a pop-up event to benefit the homeless population in Springfield.
The event took place at the STCC lot on Worthington Street across from the Friends of the Homeless building.
There were vendors available to provide COVID shots and flu shots as well as info on improving their housing situation and job searches.
The organization also provided a backpack containing protein bars, water, snacks, personal items such as socks, hats, gloves, and more.
“Just Love is an organization derived of the community coming together all volunteer-based. We do backpacks and such for the homeless, but this year because of the resources and COVID, I can imagine it’s hard for people to travel around for resources so, this year, the community came together and brought resources to them,” one organizer Ana Jewell said.
