CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tuesday was the 7th annual New Beginnings Bowling Tournament. This fundraiser is held in memory of a local resident who died from an overdose.
“I think about my son each and every day,” said Dori Wotus, organizer and mother of Eric McCourt.
In July 2013, Wotus lost her 23-year-old son Eric McCourt to an overdose.
On Sunday, she continued to remember her son in the best way she can -- by raising donations for local recovery programs.
“I want to save one parent, especially a mother, from the pain of getting that phone call,” she said.
The tournament was held at the AMF Chicopee Lanes. The entry fee was $25 with $20 going directly to the fundraiser.
Donations are also raised through raffles and sponsors.
Jennifer Beauregard, a volunteer for New Beginnings, said she coordinates alongside her mom to provide 80 percent of the raffle baskets.
“It's just something I enjoy doing, and if it's going to help raise money for a good cause, I really want to help out where I can,” she said.
Over the years, the organization has raised $85,000.
“This year they’re going to Hairston House, which is the Gandara Center up in Northampton, and Team Challenge out in Boston,” Wotus said.
Wotus said she is thankful the community has been by her side since the tragic moment her son passed away.
She said during the coronavirus pandemic, it’s especially important to bring awareness for anyone who may be in the process of recovering.
“These individuals that are used to going to a meeting some of them everyday, the churches were shut down, all of the locations where they were going to get that daily support were shutdown,” Wotus said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.