AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Western Mass Empowerment Center hosted a grab-and-go farmers market for veterans in Agawam.
Under news projects as "Vets' Market", they had tables set up with free fresh produce and perishable items.
The organizations said social distancing was a must during the event...with tables spaced at least six feet apart.
Only one person allowed per table.
Western Mass News spoke with the Vice President, Dave Sutton to find out why they've decided to do this for our veterans.
"Here at Massachusetts Military Support, we believe in the fact that if you've raised your right hand at one time and said, 'I do solemnly swear', then you qualify for everything we have here. You've already paid the price, so we need you to come down here and take advantage of the goods and services we have for you. We need to turn around and be there for you," Sutton explained.
Sutton said if you can't leave your home, you may send someone in your place, as long as they have your military ID.
If no one can help you, he said to call him personally, and he'll make sure you get what you need.
If you'd like to donate, you can click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.