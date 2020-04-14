SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A call for Governor Charlie Baker to make changes in senior care facilities following several deadly outbreaks of COVID-19.
Western Mass News spoke with a group calling for help - along with a resident who lives in one of the harder-hit nursing homes in our area.
The president of Mass Senior Care Association said she is pushing the state government for double pay for the workers in nursing homes - along with more access to testing and PPE.
This as a resident of JGS Lifecare is speaking out
Western Mass News spoke over the phone with a resident at JGS Lifecare in Longmeadow.
She asked us to identify her with a letter and disguise her voice because she is afraid of retaliation.
She is recovering from what she calls a very mild case of COVID-19 in a facility where more than 20 people have died from the virus.
"In a few cases, they were people who were already quite ill and weren’t going to be around much longer anyway. But in other cases, they had many years left and it’s tragic," JGS Lifecare resident explained.
The resident claims the nursing staff was overwhelmed when the outbreak began.
"I don’t think there’s very much attention being paid to nurses safety in terms of the equipment that they need," JGS Lifecare resident said.
Western Mass News spoke with the President of Mass Senior Care Association Tara Gregorio.
The nonprofit advocates for long term care facilities across the state - pushing for policy reforms to keep nursing homes staffed and healthy.
"We had a staff vacancy rate of approximately 17% so now when you add COVID-19 we are under-resourced by approximately 40% vacant positions," Gregorio explained.
Gregorio said the COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities have caused her organization to push for a double pay wage for front-line workers, more PPE, and expanded testing of employees and residents.
"It can’t just be one-time testing we need surveillance testing," Gregorio said.
Gregorio also said this pandemic will change the way nursing homes should operate going forward.
"We will look at PPE differently to ensure that we as a commonwealth have a stockpile as well as nursing facilities and hospital systems stockpiling the supplies," Gregorio explained.
In the meantime, JGS Lifecare residents said they all benefit from showings of socially distant community outreach like phone calls and window visits.
"Whatever people can do to try and offer support I would strongly encourage," Gregorio noted.
We reached out to JGS Lifecare for an update on their cases, as 21 residents have died from the disease...they referred us to their website.
