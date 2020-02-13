SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- News that opioid-related overdose deaths are down in Massachusetts may not hold true for western Massachusetts.
In fact, according to a local health organization, there has been an increase in deaths in our area.
Tapestry in Springfield is a center point for care in the fight against opioids.
The latest data out of the state's Department of Public Health shows Massachusetts opioid-related overdose deaths are down an estimated five percent since 2016, when the numbers peaked.
However, in western Massachusetts, the numbers may tell a different story.
“In 2018, the data showed that overdoses decreases slightly in the entire state, but then in all - Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, Berkshire County - overdoses rose dramatically in all four counties," said Liz Whynott with Tapestry Health.
Whynott told Western Mass News that they collect their own data and while they're awaiting the final numbers, she knows the numbers are up in our part of the state.
“One of the major reasons we are seeing those drastic increase is because there's poisoning of the drug supply with fentantyl. Fentanyl is much stronger than heroin and it’s also faster acting," Whynott explained.
Whynott said with an increase in fentanyl in drugs, there's less time to get help.
"The time to respond to an overdose has decreased and that’s a lot of the reason why fatals have been happening," Whynott noted.
However, Whynott said Tapestry is seeing promise with narcan with one to two reversals a day.
“It shows the narcan we are giving out has been very effective in reversing potentially fatal overdoses," Whynott added.
Tapestry provides narcan for anyone in need. They will provide you with the training and with two doses of narcan.
“We’ve been training people at highest risk - people that use drugs, their family and friends - and we’ve been training people how to recognize an overdose and how to respond to an overdose. It is going into the hands of people most likely to witness an overdose," Whynott said.
