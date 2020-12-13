NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A contest for the tackiest Christmas house is underway in western Mass and across America.
“When I was a kid, the thing that I liked to do the most was with my parents go out Christmas Eve and find the light displays,” One Love founder Billy Park said.
Park, the founder of One Love, a local organization aimed at bringing unity, is on the search alongside his daughters for the tackiest Christmas house, this season.
“Always looking for ways to bring people together, and at this time it's Christmas spirit and joy,” Park said.
Park said as a young boy, he drove with his family sightseeing Christmas decorations, one memorable house had a lake with a Santa sleigh in the middle.
“The Santa sleigh was not perfect,” Park explained. “Some of the lights were out, some didn't blink, but even though all that happened, it looked like Santa was going across that pond, and he was on the way to go down my chimney.”
It was this magical feeling which inspired him to continue to find the tackiest Christmas house this year. He said it's finding perfection in imperfections.
“To me it's positive, the Christmas spirit alive everywhere and when I saw all those houses, I was like I want to have a contest, and the more I thought about it, the more I wanted to get the country involved,” Park said.
If you are nominated for the contest, the Parks will drop a festive necklace at your front door.
“The person with the tackiest Christmas house gets four ugly Christmas sweaters,” Park explained. “I mean as many Christmas sweaters for the household as needed.”
There will be a winner both locally and nationally. Park's daughter, who is helping judge the houses, shared some festive decorations that will make your house stand out.
“One of our neighbors, their house the lights go to the beats, they blink to the beat, that's kind of what I want to see,” Sabby Park said.
If you would like to submit your house to the contest click here. The winners will be announced on Christmas Eve.
