SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local organization is working on an amazing project by giving the gift of a service dog to a child with autism.
They're looking for families to apply for their project and also help them raise money to make it all possible.
Jessica Mattson and Colleen Campbell from Heroes, Horses, and Hounds joined Better Western Mass on Thursday, along with their pup Baloo, to tell us more.
Baloo is a service dog in training and Heroes, Horses, and Hounds will be donating Baloo to a child with Autism in April.
The organization is currently accepting applications and working on fundraising for this project.
Watch the video above to learn more.
To apply for Baloo, email info@heroeshh.org or go to https://www.heroeshh.org/
Deadline to apply is March 16, 2019.
