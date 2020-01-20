NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- People all across the country are honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. today and many people right here in western Mass came together to help celebrate his life.
People came out here in Northampton today for a day of music and workshops, to celebrate and learn about the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
The Resistance Center for Peace and Justice sponsored the 36th Annual MLK Day Celebration.
The day kicked off with a civil rights walking tour in Florence.
People also got to take part in 7 social justice workshops led by leaders across the Pioneer Valley.
Myra Lam, board member of the organization told Western Mass News that they strive to make connections between the work Dr. King was doing to what still needs to be done today.
"He left such a rich legacy between his anti war activism between his work for racial justice and there’s so much more issues today that were not on the docket in the civil rights movement like climate change, we strive to bring in speakers and present workshops to bring those connections together so people can continue the work," Lam explained.
The MLK Day celebration ended at Edward's Church with live music and different speakers.
For more information on how you can volunteer with the Resistance Center for Peace and Justice, you can click here.
