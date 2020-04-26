SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- A group of local volunteers are partnering with Baystate Medical Center in a program called RVs for Healthcare Heroes Massachusetts.
The group is working to give recreational vehicles for front line health care workers so they can keep their families safe from COVID-19 exposure.
The organization needs community volunteers and donors to help give back to the health care workers who are risking their health and their family’s health on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
This is why one local volunteer group is doing all they can to help ease those worries.
“The initiative is helping Baystate employees on the front lines protecting their families and loved ones from the potential of COVID-19 virus,” said Keith Clancy, volunteer for the program.
He is on the hunt to find people to temporarily donate RVs for Baystate Medical Center employees to use as their temporary home away from home.
“These people on the front lines are going through tremendous lengths right now. I’m hearing stories of people staying in their cars and changing in their garage, and we need to be able to get them the rest they need. Caring for loved ones and neighbors and friends -- they need to be at the top of their game and get some rest,” he said.
Clancy said not only are these employees heroes to everyone right now, but he feels he owes them a more extensive thank you after Baystate saved his life two different times after he suffered two separate heart attacks.
“I think it’s a debt of gratitude I can at least pay back,” he said.
Now he is taking to the internet to help provide Baystate employees a safe place to sleep after work.
“They’re putting themselves in harm's way as it is. This can change someone’s life,” he said.
Clancy said they are still short around 30 RVs, and is asking anyone in the public who can temporarily donate their vehicle to help these front line workers who are risking so much to keep others safe.
Those interested in donating can sign up to be a volunteer, donate goods or services and temporarily donate an RV.
