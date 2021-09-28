SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--So far, at least two families from Afghanistan have arrived in Massachusetts, after fleeing from the Taliban.
The Bay State will eventually host about 900 Afghan refugees with more evacuees expected to arrive in the next few weeks and months, including in western Mass.
Western Mass News checked in with some local organizers who are making preparations.
"The idea in refugee resettlement is to welcome and to help to create a path to success," said Maxine Stein, president and CEO of Jewish Family Services of Western Massachussetts.
Hundreds of Afghan refugees are expected to arrive in the bay state throughout the next few months.
Stein told Western Mass News that her organization has been working for weeks to prepare for the resettlement.
"JFS is slated to welcome 150 Afghani evacuees we will be planning to resettle them in the following areas. We will be resettling 30 of them with our partner JFS Metro West which is in Framingham.
We will be bringing about 60 of our Afghani friends to the Berkshires and most likely using Pittsfield as the main center and we will be working with at least 60 of them in our local area which is in the lower valley of Hamden County," Stein explained.
Stein said getting them here is only half the battle.
Jewish Family Service is one of seven organizations in Massachusetts helping and she said they don't know anything about the refugees prior to their arrival.
"We just received our first two evacuees over the weekend, they were two young men 18 and 20 and we were given very little information about them, not even what language they spoke!" said Stein.
Stein said relationships with the community make things easier.
"Airbnb has been generous on making apartments available or discounted and we even seek out Airbnb option ourselves," said Stein.
Nathan Rotman, a senior manager at Airbnb said this program has been around since 2012 when hurricane sandy hit, he explained how this partnership works.
"We reached out to our hosts and our community and said this is an opportunity for them to help people who are in need with this temporary housing, hosts have stepped out with free stays," said Rotman.
The Salvation Army is also stepping up.
"Imagine someone coming from all the way across the world with nothing, just the clothes on there back," said Emily Mew, state coordinator for the emergency department of services for the Salvation Army.
On Tuesday, a truck arrived in springfield filled with donations.
Emily Mew, state coordinator of emergency department services for the Salvation Army told Western Mass News how they hope to help.
"A truckload of food boxes in the springfield area. much included shelf stable food most of which is hallal friendly, up to 11,000 meals will be provided in the 500 boxes that are arriving. we also have hygiene kits," said Mew.
She said this is just the beginning.
"We are in communication about other potential needs that they have as weather gets cold. They'll need things like winter coats, hats scarves and maybe even school supplies and toys for their children," said Mew.
