SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—Western Mass. is expecting to see some scattered power outages and damage Saturday night.
We’re getting answers on how local organizations are gearing up to respond to the storms.
Western Mass News spoke with Eversource and the American Red Cross, who both said they are keeping their eye on the storm and are ready to assist as needed.
“We're monitoring this storm very closely,” said Priscilla Ress, Eversource spokesperson.
As western Mass. expects strong winds Saturday evening, Ress told Western Mass News that crews are on standby ready to respond as quickly and safely as possible.
“Trees are the number one cause of power outages, and with a high wind that can cause the branches to come down. And also, we're seeing that the ground is very saturated, so that high winds also has the power to actually take an entire tree down and damage the electrical system,” said Ress.
She emphasized that if you see a downed power line, do not touch it and call 9-1-1 first before contacting Eversource.
“There's no way of looking at a power line and knowing whether in fact there is electricity still flowing thru it,” said Ress.
Jeff Hall from the American Red Cross of Massachusetts advises to keep your cell phones charged and to take anything that could blow away from your yard inside the house.
“Try to have a flashlight and battery-powered radio handy in case you were to lose power,” said Hall.
He also warned against using a generator inside your house.
This wind is being caused by the same system that produced deadly tornadoes slamming six states in the central United States this weekend.
Governor Charlie Baker took to Twitter on Saturday saying quote:
“My thoughts are with all those impacted by last night’s devastating storms in several states. MA stands ready to support the response and recovery in these states.”
We asked local Red Cross officials if they have any plans to assist the impacted states.
“We'll find out in the next day or two if places like Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri, Arkansas, if they need help and we're trying to gather people right now in Massachusetts to see if they can go and assist local Red Cross responders at those locations,” said Hall.
As for Eversource, Ress said they haven’t had any requests for mutual aid yet.
“We will assess any of these sorts of requests that come in once we are in the clear here in western Massachusetts. Our priority of course is making sure our customers are safe and that the power is on for all of our customers before we would consider going elsewhere and helping out our neighboring states,” said Ress.
Priscilla added that customers can use the Eversource app to track where crews are located and how soon they’ll respond to your outage. And Hall said if you’re impacted by storm damage and need assistance from the Red Cross
To contact the Red Cross dispatch, call 1-800-564-1234.
