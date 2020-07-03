NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --- Six local community organizations in Hampshire and Franklin County are receiving thousands of dollars thanks to a new grant. It's all to help struggling businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.
"The hope is that this gets money out to the business community and nonprofit community because they're serving so many more people," said Applied Mortgage's co-branch manager Lindsay Barron-Labonte.
Nonprofits and small businesses are stretched thin due to the coronavirus pandemic. The need for help is growing, something Barron-Labonte is hoping to solve with their latest vitality grant.
"The vitality grant is a regional donation to six organizations, four of the chamber of commerce across Franklin and Hampshire County and two united ways were donating; $45,000 total," Barron-Labonte explained.
As a family-owned branch in Northampton, Barron-Labonte told Western Mass News the funding comes from the hard work they've done, and the goal is to support the community through giving to local nonprofits.
"The primary spirit behind our donation is supporting a small business community and nonprofits again in the greater Hampshire County area," she said. "We like that to stay as local as possible."
The $45,000 grant will be split up between six organizations:
- The Downtown Amherst Foundation
- Chamber of Commerce in Franklin County,
- Greater Easthampton
- Greater Northampton
- United Way of Franklin and Hampshire Counties.
"Between the two United Ways, they're supporting over 65 programs," she explained. "So we wanted this money to go directly into the community and help those organizations reach their mission."
Each organization is working to meet the needs of the community, its members, and small businesses, during these trying times.
"Especially with the pandemic and how much need that has caused. It's so uncertain how long this will go on for. Businesses, especially small businesses, need this quickly a lot of these grants are set up so they can be given on a timely basis to businesses that qualify to mitigate the impact that COVID-19 has caused," Barron-Labonte said.
Barron-Labonte also said it's essential to support the many businesses and nonprofits that keep the local cultural and economic communities going.
"The hope is to help people see the need expands across both counties, and collectively we feel we can have a greater impact," Barron-Labonte explained.
