SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The mass shootings in Texas and Ohio have left an impact on our entire country.
In western Massachusetts, the conversation has continued on how we can come together during these violent times.
Sadly, these mass shootings have become something we are reporting on all too often.
The Center for Human Development - or CHD - said even in the midst of these violent acts, this is not a time to create fear or have that contagion of fear take over.
We need to continue to come together and talk about these issues as a community.
Twenty-two people are dead in El Paso, TX and nine in Dayton, OH. Thirty-one innocent lives taken during back to back mass shootings.
Scenes like these are unfortunately becoming a familiar sight across the country.
Katherine Cook is the vice president of behavioral health at CHD. She told Western Mass News even though our communities are hundreds of miles away, these tragedies still impact us all and we need to be ready to talk about them with people of all ages.
"I think one of the first things we want to think about is how do we talk about this as a community. Certainly in our work with children and families, we want to make sure we are creating a container to explore their feelings and being able to ask our children and the folks in our communities have they heard about the event, what do they know about the event, and do they want to talk about the event," Cook explained.
According to a report by Mental Health America, 95 to 97 percent of gun violence is not caused by mental illness.
"If we look at research, it shows us that situations of violence that there’s multiple reasons and an analysis shows that often times, people have substance use issues and a history of being raised in a violent environment and that is the number one predictor of violence," Cook noted.
CHD said as we move forward as a country, there needs to be better resources for prevention and education.
"This is a sorely underfunded community mental health system across the country and we know if those resources were available for folks to get evidence-based care or streamlined access to that care, whether that be however they connect with their community, their faith-based locations or their schools or the police station, that we offer streamlined access through any point," Cook added.
Images of overcrowded blood donation centers in El Paso, TX have been circulating the internet.
The American Red Cross said: "In El Paso specifically, Red Cross volunteers are also supporting a family assistance center. Right now, the Red Cross has what it needs to support these events. While we do not typically serve hospitals in El Paso or Dayton, the Red Cross stands ready to provide blood and blood products as needed in response to these tragedies."
The Red Cross also said these tragedies illustrate that it is the blood already on the shelves that helps during an emergency. They are looking for volunteer blood donors every day to keep their supply levels high.
