SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Restaurants are doing what they can to stay open during the pandemic. But with COVID-19 restrictions in place and colder weather ending the outdoor option, the bottom line is taking another hit.
That's why an organized effort is about to get started in Springfield to attract extra business. Springfield Restaurant Week was postponed in April, but from December 4-13, the public is encouraged to dine-in, take out, or get a gift card from a restaurant in the city to help owners stay in business.
“Not only are you supporting my dream, but you’re helping me as far as supporting the whole business itself," explained the owner of 413 Café, Christina Raschi. "Employment, inventory costs, food costs, coffee costs, expanding the menu.”
Raschi said she planned to first open in March, but the coronavirus shutdown delayed that to June. Now the Springfield native is hoping to keep the customers coming in.
“As of right now, we have coffee, bagels, bagel sandwiches, soup, and then more regular sandwiches to come," she explained.
But those more regular sandwiches to come can only happen if business stays strong. But Raschi has already had to cut back on hours for her employees, and she is asking family members to help serve customers.
“So, I joke around and call it sisters. So my sister is a teacher locally," she said. "On Saturdays, she volunteers and helps me every Saturday out of the goodness of her heart, and I call it, "Christina Barista and Gina Saturdays.”
Jay LaTorre, the chairman of the Springfield Restaurant Week Committee, told Western Mass News a restaurant opening up in the middle of a pandemic is not easy.
“When businesses do fail, it’s in the first year or two that they do fail, and you can only imagine the difficulties it must be to open a restaurant at this time," he noted.
Buying locally at restaurants like 413 Café, starting Friday through December 13, means money will be going back into the Springfield economy.
“When they are taking the money that they raised to buy more restaurant materials, they’re buying it from a local distributor," LaTorre explained.
Now anyone can do their part during Springfield Restaurant Week 2020. All you have to do is go to a local restaurant in downtown Springfield, get take out, dine-in, or a gift card to do your part.
