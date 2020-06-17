WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News has conducted a survey and has received quite the response on how parents are feeling about sending their kids back to school in the fall.
"There are just so many unknowns," said West Springfield parent Sara Moriarty.
More questions than answers for parents when it comes to sending their kids back to school in the fall during the coronavirus pandemic.
Western Mass News wanted to hear from you - and the response to the survey was overwhelming - more than a thousand entries within the last 24 hours.
Here is what was found:
More than 50 percent of parents would rather students resume in-person classes full time.
At least 20 percent would like students to stick with remote learning at home.
A small portion said they'd like a combination of the two, both in-person and remote.
Western Mass News checked in with a local mom to see how she feels about her kids going back to school in the pandemic.
"I certainly want my kids to get back to school because I think it’s not ideal to continue with the virtual learning, but you know it’s also not ideal to put them back in school if it’s not safe for them to be back in school," Moriarty explained.
Parent of three young boys in West Springfield, Moriarty told Western Mass News she, like other parents, are concerned about the state guidelines for wearing masks and socially distancing.
"My kids don’t love wearing masks. I think it’s hard. I think it will be especially difficult in a school setting," she said. "I think it will be challenging to communicate with kids with the masks on."
West Springfield is among the communities reaching out to parents for input, as they weigh in-person versus remote classes in the fall.
Moriarty also said she is still not sure which method she is comfortable with just yet.
"Most important to me is making sure that we are ready. My nervousness first [about] sending them back comes with seeing what happens over the summer. With the summer months comes with so much socialization," Moriarty explained.
