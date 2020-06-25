WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials unveiling new guidelines for reopening schools in the fall after months of remote learning.
One local parent told Western Mass News that he is still on the fence about sending his son back to school after seeing new guidelines from the state.
"It was a bit [of] what we expected," said West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt.
Massachusetts schools are preparing for what classrooms will look like if they reopen their doors this fall, and some local officials were prepared to see the outlined changes.
"I wasn’t too surprised to see what came out of the first draft of the reopening guidelines. Masks are required. We expected that the social physical distancing [to be] less than what we expected from 6 feet to 3 feet; ideally 6 feet, but required 3 feet," Reichelt explained.
Reichelt told Western Mass News that after surveys were sent to parents in town, opinions are still differing from parent to parent.
"I think we’re seeing the split of folks that feel comfortable with it and want their kids to go back and think we’re going to do the right thing, he said. "Then other people that are like 'I think we’ll see how it goes throughout the summer, but I might want to keep my son at home.'"
One local parent told us - over the phone - that he has some concerns with the new guidelines.
"I think mask-wearing is going to be troublesome even though I support it. [Do] you know what I mean? I think young kids wearing a mask all day in a secluded space for one room is going to be a challenge," said Easthampton resident Ben Hersey.
He said he can't say for sure if his 7-year-old son will return to the classroom this fall.
"I’m on the fence in a way," he said. "I want him to have the social interaction, but I’m worried about some of the realities of COVID-19."
But over in West Springfield, Reichelt said town officials have work to do to find the best plan for their community.
"What the state has said [is] 'Here’s the overall umbrella on how you have to operate your school next year. You can do what you want as long as it meets those guidelines.' There's still a lot of questions on how we’re going to make this happen," Reichelt explained.
Reichelt told us that they are striving to get students back in school, but as safely as possible.
