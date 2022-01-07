SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- schools across western Mass. closed down today for an official snow day. Most of those students didn't have school work to do, since the state mandates no remote learning.
But, no blizzard bags. But should they consider bringing them back?
Blizzard bags were sent home with students a few years ago, but have since been cancelled by the state. Some parents think it should stay that way, while others think continuing work for students on days off is important.
A few years ago, blizzard bags were introduced to schools across the state. These were packages of schoolwork sent home for students to work on during snow days, which counted as a school day
The state cancelled the pilot program and has not allowed remote learning this year, despite schools pivoting to remote platforms last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic...
A representative from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education told Western Mass News any type of remote learning does not count toward structured learning time this year.
Western Mass News checked in with local parents to see what they think.
“He thinks after missing so much in person time last year, it wouldn't hurt to keep students learning on snow days,” said Rashad Leonard, who has three children at home.
"I think children should be working on their education all through the school year. If it's a vacation and the teachers doesn't decide to send any homework, that's different. Outside of that, work, get to work," said Chicopee parent Rashad Leonard.
We took a poll on our Western Mass News Facebook page. The results, as of Friday afternoon, were about 54 percent of viewers felt the state should bring blizzard bags back.
The comments on the post revealed a different story, an overwhelming number of comments replied with "no." Those people writing, they think kids should be able to enjoy their snow days, without any school work.
Springfield parent Frank Okyere agrees.
"Let the kids have their snow day. Let them have it, let them enjoy their snow day. They've been through a lot these past couple of years with this corona nonsense. So, let them have their snow day," said Okyere.
We checked in with DESE to see if they intend on bringing blizzard bags back anytime soon, but our question went unanswered.
