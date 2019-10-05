SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Training for one of the worst scenarios imaginable: an active shooter situation.
It's a scary thought, but a relevant one and that's exactly how parishioners and staff members spent the day over at St. Michael's Cathedral.
Monsignor Christopher Connelly, rector of St. Michael's Cathedral, listens intently as John Nettis, co-founder of Protective Advanced Safety Services, or PASS, explains the run, hide, fight method.
"This is run, hide, fight," explains Nettis.
Nettis says it's to be taken in that order, a strategy in how to respond should you find yourself in an active shooter situation.
This isn't hero training, but the basics, designed to better understand how to react and survive until authorities arrive.
"So they can mitigate if necessary," continued Nettis.
Trainees learned things, like zig-zag running to escape the threat; how to think smaller by making yourself less of a target; and even swarming and disarming tactics on a shooter.
"So that we might be a little bit more alert and vigilant in this increasingly and more dangerous time," stated Monsignor Connelly.
There were a dozen or so in attendance.
Upon completion, they'll make up, what's called, a safety team at the church.
"We need our people to feel safe being here, and we need to know how to react in the hopefully, unlikely event of a tragedy," said Monsignor Connelly.
"Churches and synagogues and houses of worship are setting up safety teams, so they are having the experience of getting that and not having to worry about what's next," says Nettis.
This PASS training also includes securing structural vulnerabilities and access points at the church.
"Ways in which the cathedral could be violated," noted Monsignor Connelly.
Instructors even covering how to spot someone who could be a threat, using real world examples that turned deadly.
"We're going to put together standard characteristics of some people who have had violence in the church, including Dylan Roof. I hate to say his name, but he's a case study and an example of why churches need safety teams," added Nettis.
Church officials tell Western Mass News they have done training like this before.
Today's was the most comprehensive they have had, adding that safety is their number one priority.
