SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The United States now has a new Federal holiday.
President Joe Biden Thursday signed a bill to establish the Juneteenth National Independence Day.
This holiday commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. Juneteenth is the first federal holiday to be added since Martin Luther King, Jr. Day was established in 1983. June 19 is the official day, but US officials said the holiday will likely be observed by Federal employees on Friday since Juneteenth is on Saturday this year.
At the bill signing Thursday afternoon, President Joe Biden addressed what the history of Juneteenth means to the country.
By making Juneteenth a Federal holiday all Americans can feel the power of this day.
This movement for Juneteenth to be named a federal holiday gained momentum after a year of National discussion and protesting racial inequality following the police killing of George Floyd.
In Springfield, these discussions continued after the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Presbyterian Church was burned down. The church has a predominantly Black congregation and the suspect has been charged with a hate crime.
The Pastor of the church told Western Mass News that while the commemoration of Juneteenth will educate some people about racial inequality, there are more pressing problems facing people of color.
“If we made voting a national holiday because there are people who have to take off work, who lose wages when they decide to exercise their right to vote…Yes Juneteenth will wake some people up because people still don’t understand what it’s about, but yeah I’d like to see more,“ Rev. Dr. Terrlyn Currey Avery said.
Now, that action made Juneteenth a Federal holiday, but here in Springfield, the city is also recognizing it as a holiday. They are planning events for this Saturday in the city.
Last year, Governor Baker signed a bill that would establish June 19th a holiday each year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.