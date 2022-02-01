CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL after 22 years.
It is rumored that Brady will sign a one-day contract with New England, allowing him to officially retire as a Patriot.
Western Mass News spoke with fans Tuesday evening who said that they will always be grateful of the time Brady spent playing here in New England.
“The greatest of all time. And we got to see it!” David Mosher of Agawam remarked.
“He's decided to make a decision for his family to spend the time with his family now and I commend him for it,” added Sam Thompson of Chicopee. “I congratulate him for it.”
Twenty of those years were spent here in New England, something longtime fans said they are forever grateful for.
“I mean, he gave all he could give,” Mosher said. “Twenty years, six championships for the Patriots.”
The seven-time Super Bowl champ officially confirmed his retirement Tuesday. The legendary quarterback took to social media, posting a lengthy statement in which he thanked his Buccaneers teammates and fans.
He went on to say, in part, quote:
My playing career has been such a thrilling ride, and far beyond my imagination, and full of ups and downs. When you're in it every day, you really don't think about any kind of ending...I will remember and cherish these memories and re-visit them often. I feel like the luckiest person in the world.
Patriots CEO Robert Kraft also took to Twitter to thank Brady for everything he has given the team, saying:
You didn’t have to be a Patriots fan to respect and appreciate his competitiveness, determination and will to win that fueled his success. As a fan of football, it was a privilege to watch. As a Patriots fan, it was a dream come true.
Brady retweeted that post with a short message for New England:
Thank you Patriots Nation. I’m beyond grateful. Love you all.
Fans said that they will always remember Number 12.
“He certainly has proven himself over the past twenty-plus years as a terrific sportsman,” Thompson said.
Fun fact – in his 22-year career, Brady never lost to the Falcons, Vikings, Cowboys, Buccs or the Pats once, going a combined 27-0 against those five teams, something they will have to live with now that Brady has hung up his cleats for good.
