SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The 2021 NFL Draft is just around the corner and plenty of eyes will be on Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. Many questions are circulating the team and their game plan in hopes of a better season. We caught up with one local fan who shared his thoughts on what could happen Thursday.
The Patriots could make some big moves Thursday. They could trade up to get a younger quarterback. They could wait it out and go with their fifteenth pick. Regardless of what they do, Fans told Western Mass News they are fully confident in Bill Belichick's game plan.
Western Mass News asked fans: How are you feeling about next season? Does the team need a new quarterback or did Cam Newton just have a down season in 2020?
The former league MVP had the coronavirus, while also having to learn the team's offense in a quick time frame and did not having a lot of offense weapons. One fan responded to our questions around the Pats and their game plan for tomorrow's Draft.
"I think he's going to get a little bit aggressive. I think all the tools are in place for whoever comes in to be extremely successful. If we do Draft up and get a QB, I think Cam [Newton] starts the season regardless, but I do think maybe Bill has a couple tricks up his sleeve," Michael Davis, a local Patriots fan said.
We've noticed several fans are thinking the same thing, even if the Pats do trade up to get a QB like Ohio State's Justin Fields, Belichick would still start Newton. We asked why some fans think Belichick would go with this game plan, many told Western Mass News it's the experience Newton had over the potential younger QB coming in. Fans also told Western Mass News even if Newton does start the season, he may not hold that position for long.
Western Mass News is your home for the NFL Draft. The fun starts Thursday at 8 p.m. on ABC40.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.