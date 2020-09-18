EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- While learning online, kids are spending more time staring at screens and the blue lights they give off.
That may have parents wondering if blue light glasses are needed to protect their child’s eyes.
Kids screen time is at an all-time high and Dr. John Kelley with Redwood Pediatrics said online learning is playing a role.
“From the patients I’ve spoken to, they’re going to be working on their computers from normal school hours…9 to 2, 9 to 3, 8 to 3, 8 to 2, something like that,” Kelley noted.
“The studies that I’ve seen from the American Academy of Ophthalmology, they are not recommending people purchase blue light glasses,” Kelley added.
Kelley told Western Mass News that’s because while staring at screens can cause fatigue, it’s not something that will do to damage their eyes.
“There is absolutely no evidence that blue light damages your eyes. Blue light is all around us. It’s a certain wave that the sun lights off. It’s around us all day long, every day,” Kelley noted.
What it can do is decrease the body's melatonin production, making it difficult to fall asleep at night.
“One way you can fix that, yeah, wear blue light glasses or probably, especially for children, the better recommendation is to not allow screen time right before bed,” Kelley explained.
Other suggestions he had for reducing fatigue include placing your screen at least 25 inches away from your face and something called the 20-20-20 rule.
“So for every 20 minutes, you should look away at something, an object in the room you're working in that’s 20 feet away for 20 seconds,” Kelley said.
With these easy alternatives, he said blue light glasses might just be an unneeded expense.
“Is the expense of adding $50 to prescription eyeglasses…or buying a pair of glasses for $100 worth doing that? That’s everyone’s personal decision, but I think it would be better, especially for kids, to keep all electronics out of the bedrooms,” Kelley said.
