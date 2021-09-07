SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Flu season is fast approaching here in western Mass., and some of the nation's top health experts are out with flu shot guidance for children this year.
The American Academy of Pediatrics released their fall flu shot recommendations today and we took questions to a local pediatrician to get answers on what it means and how you can protect yourself.
“Now is the time to start getting the flu shot, at least in our office we’ve had it in stock so I’ve been administering it for about a week,“ said John Kelley, Primary Care Pediatrician at Redwood Pediatrics.
Dr. Kelley told Western Mass News parents should get their children's shots sooner rather than later.
“Our goal is to get everyone vaccinated before Halloween. that’s our goal, so think flu before boo,” said Dr. Kelley.
Local residents we spoke to say they plan to get vaccinated, but haven't yet.
“Well last year, London got hers and she will be getting it this year, me and grandma will be taking her to get her flu shot," said Kerry Carnevale of Springfield.
“I got two shots and didn’t even cry,” said London.
The American Academy of Pediatrics released their 2021-22 influenza guidance on Tuesday.
The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone six months and older, and it can be administered at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine. Children eight years old and younger who have never gotten the flu vaccine will need two doses, one now and the second four weeks later, all before the end of October.
Western Mass News asked Dr. John Kelley about his biggest takeaways.
“The big push about this new policy was the whole bit about the COVID vaccine that’s safe to give it at the same time,” said Dr. Kelley.
Also new, a flu vaccine called Flucelvax is now recommended for children as young as two. But Dr. Kelley said that’s only one shot of many shots available.
“You have to remember there's many brands of flu vaccines out there we happen to get one supply for us by the state of Massachusetts that is approved for six months and older,” said Dr. Kelley.
With COVID rates on the rise, protection against the flu becomes that much more important.
“We’re going to be seeing COVID in our community this winter and we want to protect people from influenza as best we can,” said Dr. Kelley.
The AAP also reports that the composition of this year's flu vaccine has been updated for Influenza A, but remains the same as last season for Influenza B.
