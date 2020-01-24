HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Center for Disease Control says Massachusetts is now at high risk for the flu.
Yesterday, a teenager died in Worcester County and a school in Holyoke shut down for the day after several students and staff became sick.
According to the CDC, more people have been hospitalized in Massachusetts in recent weeks.
We spoke with a doctor who explains why a flu shot is important in fighting the virus.
"Flu is a more severe illness than a lot of people realize," Dr. Beth Brown of Holyoke Medical Center tells us.
People across the state are coming down with the flu.
On Thursday, a teenager in Worcester County died after coming down with the virus.
"We have been seeing a huge influx of kids with flu, particularly flu B is the strain we have been seeing the most of so far this year," stated Dr. Brown.
At Holyoke Community Charter School, twelve students were diagnosed with the flu, forcing the school to close Friday so the school could be disinfected.
The latest flu report out of the state Department of Public Health on Friday shows cases are continuing to go up with more of the type B flu strain seen here in green reported in hospitals and other facilities.
Dr. Beth Brown from the Holyoke Medical Center explains why that means this year is different than years in the past.
"The main thing I think this year that we're seeing is seeing the peak of flu earlier in the season, which is worrisome, because we've got typically flu peaks like late February, early March," continued Dr. Brown.
She tells Western Mass News nearly 50% of the patients she is seeing is because of the flu and since the flu season started so early, Dr. Brown says she expects this to be a longer flu season than normal.
"We anticipate a lot more flu over the next couple of months," said Dr. Brown.
Here is another look at how the flu is affecting the entire state.
As you can see, most of the state, including western Mass, is reporting high levels of flu cases reflected here in the darkest shades of blue.
Dr. Brown describes why flu vaccines are so important.
"What we're doing is we're taking a piece of a vaccine, we're taking a piece of flu that’s dead and we're showing it to the body and it just gives the body a picture of the flu. It’s just a picture that tells the body, 'this is what it looks like', so when the child comes into contact with it, their body says, 'Oh I know you', and fights it," added Dr. Brown.
Dr. Brown says its never too late in the season to get the flu shot if you already haven’t.
